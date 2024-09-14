Italy-based top pizza prize goes to pizza made thousands of miles away in the US

A pizzeria in Manhattan's Lower East Side neighborhood has taken away top prize by an Italian group that judges where in the world is making the best pizza.

Una Pizza Napoletana took home the top prize, beating out competitors in New York and in Naples, Italy, where the style of pizza originated.

RELATED STORY | From Motor City to mainstream: Why is Detroit-style pizza trending?

A short list of other eateries in New York made the list. Italy dominated with over 40 of its restaurants on the list.

Una's owner said the key to their special wood fire pizzas is the naturally leavened and highly hydrated dough that the restaurant uses.