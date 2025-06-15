Shooting at Salt Lake City protest leaves 1 person critically injured

A person was critically injured Saturday during a shooting that occurred as protesters marched through the streets of downtown Salt Lake City at a "No Kings" protest.

Multiple shots are heard fired in video below from Salt Lake City protest shooting (Courtesy: Carl Moore):

Shots heard fired in video showing downtown SLC shooting

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One man described as a person of interest was immediately taken into custody, with two other people being apprehended later in the evening. Police have not revealed a motive.

Police give update on shooting during downtown SLC protest march:

FULL BRIEFING - Officials give update on SLC protest march shooting

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. At that point, people began running, and police were seen with their guns drawn as they approached the first man standing next to a building.

According to a Scripps News Group crew on the scene, the first man who was taken into custody had blood on his hands. After being handcuffed, the unidentified man was put into an ambulance with unspecified injuries.

Video below shows crews attending to a person following shooting (Courtesy: Michele Barker):

Crews respond to person at shooting

Gov. Spencer Cox responded to the incident with a comment on social media.

"The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square," he wrote.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also shared her thoughts on the shooting.

"The violence we’ve seen today in Salt Lake City and elsewhere in the country is horrific—it’s just not who we are. We deserve to feel safe, especially when exercising our First Amendment rights," she wrote. "Thank you to the Salt Lake City Police Department for their quick action tonight to protect lives and support those marching peacefully. My heart is with you, SLC.

"We’ll get through this."

Over 10,000 people were taking part in the march, which capped a day full of protests across the state. Police said no disturbances were reported at any of the other events.