Construction worker killed in trench after being crushed by concrete pipe

A co-worker who was also in the trench was able to get out safely.
Officials said they were told a worker was about 20 feet down a trench with dirt and a concrete pipe on them. (Scripps News San Diego)
A construction worker in California died Wednesday after being crushed by dirt and a concrete pipe at a water construction site, officials said.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials, emergency crews were called to the site at around 4 a.m. for what was described as a trench rescue.

SDFD officials said they were told the individual was working in a trench, about 20 feet below ground. Officials believe an unstable foundation led to the 4-foot-wide pipe falling on the worker.

A co-worker who was also in the trench at the time was able to get out.

Scripps News San Diego learned emergency crews are planning to use a special truck and other heavy machinery to remove dirt from the trench so they can recover the deceased worker.

Cal/OSHA officials were on their way to the scene to conduct an investigation.

This story was originally published by Dani Miskell at Scripps News San Diego.

