17 injured in Minneapolis Catholic school shooting expected to survive, police say

All 17 people hospitalized in Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school are expected to survive, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told CNN late Wednesday.

O’Hara said some of the 14 injured children have already been released from the hospital, noting that injuries ranged from minor graze wounds to life-threatening cases.

In addition to the 14 children and three adults wounded in the attack, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed. The suspected shooter, Robert Westman — also known as Robin Westman — died by suicide. Police said he was armed with three different firearms during the shooting.

School leaders have not announced when classes will resume. "As we process and navigate this unfathomable time together, we will be in touch this weekend regarding when school will resume. Investigators and others are still on campus doing their essential work and we expect this to continue for some time," principal Matthew D. DeBoer and Pastor Dennis Zehren wrote in a joint statement.

Officials plan to provide an update during a 1 p.m. Central time news conference.