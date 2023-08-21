UPDATE: TPD Officer not at fault in Crawfordville crash between SUV and cyclist

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police tell ABC 27 one of their officers was not at fault for a crash involving a TPD SUV and a cyclist on Friday.

Monday morning, TPD responded to our e-mail requesting additional information about the crash. They said, "FHP was primary on the crash and they would be your point of contact for a condition update regarding the bicyclist as well as a report. Following the crash TPD conducted its own investigation, in accordance with our policy, and found the officer was not at fault."

ABC 27 has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information regarding the circumstances of the crash and the condition of the victim. We'll let you know once we hear back.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Friday, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol confirmed they are working a crash that involves a Tallahassee Police Department patrol car and a pedestrian.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m., Friday near the intersection of Crawfordville Highway and Wakulla Arran Road. That location is according to the FHP live traffic crash map.

FHP told ABC 27 over the phone one pedestrian was hit in the crash. That pedestrian was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in critical condition. FHP said they had no reports of injury to car’s driver.

An eyewitness told ABC 27 the person who was hit had been on a bicycle. FHP was unable to confirm that information.