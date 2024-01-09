Tyson’s heart-shaped chicken nuggets are now back ahead of Valentine’s Day

While Valentine’s Day is traditionally for couples, some of us do celebrate with children. And if you have kids to please this Feb. 14, Tyson has the perfect easy dinner option for you: heart-shaped chicken nuggets!

Tyson’s Nuggets of Love are becoming an annual staple ahead of the holiday, and they’re now back in select stores nationwide including Walmart, HEB, Publix, Albertsons and more, while supplies last. Get them for $6.98 for a 27-ounce bag through Valentine’s Day.

The nuggets are also for those who are kids at heart, so you can pick up a bag for your Valentine’s Day dinner for the whole family, too.

Made with chicken raised with no antibiotics, the limited-time-only nuggets have 10 grams of protein per serving. They are shaped like hearts, breaded and fully cooked; you can make the nuggets in an oven, air fryer or, if short on time, even the microwave.

Tyson first created the nuggets in 2021, releasing only 150 bags through a contest. They proved so popular that the brand has been bringing them back each Valentine’s Day since and offering them for purchase so everyone can get a taste.

While these are adorable, you’ll need more than nuggets for your Valentine’s Day dinner. So you may want to pair them with this recipe for Martha Stewart’s Italian fries, made with dried Italian herbs, freshly grated Romano cheese and parsley.

Don’t forget dessert! These 4-ingredient strawberry cake mix cookies are easy to make and perfect for the holiday. Or, you can try your hand at this bright pink fudge that calls for (among standard fudge ingredients) white chocolate chips, marshmallow creme and maraschino cherries.

For adults looking to make creative Valentine’s Day cocktails, this recipe for a red wine shake only requires three ingredients. Along with a blender, you’ll need full-bodied red wine, chocolate ice cream and chocolate syrup. Of course, you can always add toppings like whipped cream, maraschino cherries, crushed nuts or sprinkles.

Tyson’s heart-shaped chicken nuggets are now back ahead of Valentine’s Day originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

