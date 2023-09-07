Trump tells judge he may try to move Georgia election interference case to federal court

CNN — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday formally notified the judge overseeing the Georgia election subversion case that he “may” try to move the state case into federal court.

Trump’s lawyers have previously said they would try to move the case, which could help him get the charges dropped by invoking immunity protections for federal officials.

“President Trump hereby notifies the Court that he may seek removal of his prosecution to federal court,” his lawyer Steven Sadow said in court filing. “To be timely, his notice of removal must be filed within 30-days of his arraignment.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.