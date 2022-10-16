Woman dead following accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following an incident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Sunday morning.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 4:46 a.m. on I-75 southbound near mile marker 465, a tractor trailer was traveling south in the center travel lane. A pedestrian, who was identified as a 19-year-old woman of Quitman, Georgia, was in the center travel lane and in the path of the tractor trailer.

The report notes that the front left of the vehicle struck the woman. The tractor trailer came to a controlled stop after the collision.

The woman died from the incident.