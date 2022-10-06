Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 9:14 a.m., a pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old man of Bainbridge, Georgia was driving westbound on County Road 268 and towing tandem farm trailers.

A sedan driven by a 36-year-old woman of Gretna was traveling eastbound on County Road 268.

The FHP report notes for an unknown reason, the second farm trailer detached from the tow and entered the eastbound lane in the path of the sedan. The report notes the detached trailer struck the front of the sedan.

The report notes woman driving the sedan died.