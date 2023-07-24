Watch Now
Vehicle fire on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County alters traffic flow

Incident occurred Monday afternoon
Joynes, Alexis
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 16:05:38-04

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County has altered the flow of traffic.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website said the vehicle fire occurred on I-75 southbound before mile marker 443 and as of 3:29 p.m. two left lanes are blocked.

First responders at a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 southbound before mile marker 443 in Hamilton County, Monday, July 24, 2024.

One right lane is allowing traffic to move, but traffic is backed up before the scene of the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol's Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition report website notes there was smoke in the area and for travelers in the area to use caution.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

