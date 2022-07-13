Vehicle accident on I-75 in Hamilton County blocks traffic

HAMILTON COUUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A lane is blocked on northbound Interstate 75 in Hamilton County following an incident with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol Live Traffic and Road Conditions report, at 2:45 p.m., first responders arrived at the scene at mile marker 445.

The report cites a vehicle fire as the cause for the delay.

Updated: Vehicle on fire in Hamilton County on I-75 North, before MM 445. Off-ramp closed, Right lane blocked. Last updated at 04:57 PM. https://t.co/43nrknKYDS — FL511 I-75 (@fl511_i75) July 13, 2022

One lane is blocked, while the other two lanes are slowly moving as of 4:57 p.m.