Vehicle accident on I-75 in Hamilton County blocks traffic

FL511.com
A vehicle accident on Interstate 75 northbound has blocked traffic, Wednesday, July 13 2022.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jul 13, 2022
HAMILTON COUUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A lane is blocked on northbound Interstate 75 in Hamilton County following an incident with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol Live Traffic and Road Conditions report, at 2:45 p.m., first responders arrived at the scene at mile marker 445.

The report cites a vehicle fire as the cause for the delay.

One lane is blocked, while the other two lanes are slowly moving as of 4:57 p.m.

