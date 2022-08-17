Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle accident in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident in Wakulla County Wednesday afternoon.

According to an FHP report, at 1:05 p.m. on State Road 267 and U.S. Highway 319, a sedan that was driven by a 29-year-old male of Havana was traveling west on State Road 267 and approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 319.

A pickup truck driven by a 69-year-old male of Carrabelle was traveling south on U.S. Highway 319 at the intersection of State Road 267.

The report notes the traffic signal was “steady red” for the sedan and given green for the pickup truck.

According to the report, the driver of the sedan ran through the red light and struck the front driver side of the pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries, the driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and a passenger in the sedan, a 32-year-old female of Havana, sustained serious injuries.