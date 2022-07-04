Watch Now
Two people of Valdosta injured in car accident in Taylor County, Florida

Accident occurred Sunday night
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 09:57:18-04

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident in Taylor County Sunday.

According to an FHP report, the accident occurred on Alton Wentworth Road around 8:13 p.m.

The report notes a sports utility vehicle driven by a 38-year-old female of Valdosta, Georgia was traveling eastbound on Alton Wentworth Road.

During its travel, the SUV’s rear left tire blew out.

Because of the malfunction of the tire, the report says the driver lost control of the SUV; causing the vehicle to travel off the road.

The SUV overturned several times and entered a wood line. It eventually came to a stop facing west on Alton Wentworth Road.

The report notes that the driver sustained serious injuries, while a male juvenile passenger of Valdosta, Georgia sustained minor injuries.

Both individuals in the SUV were wearing seat belts.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Taylor County fire and rescue and Century EMS responded to the scene.

