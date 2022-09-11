Two people dead in multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A deadly multi-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 in Leon County early Sunday.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 12:10 a.m. on I-10 near mile marker 205 westbound, FHP said it received calls of a wrong way driver on Interstate 10 near Thomasville Road.

The report notes that FHP troopers emergency responded to the area and arrived moments of the initial calls and located a sedan facing eastbound in the westbound lane.

The vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another sedan, which was facing westbound in the inside lane.

According to the report, both drivers in the accident were pronounced dead at the scene. The Tallahassee Fire Department was able to put out fires at the scene of the accident, while the Leon County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.