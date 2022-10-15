Two men dead following single vehicle accident on I-10 in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two men are dead following a vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County Friday night.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 11:38 p.m. a tractor trailer driven by a 37-year-old man of Fort Morgan, Colorado was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County near mile marker 188.

The FHP report notes that for an unknown reason, the tractor trailer maneuvered from the outside lane into the inside lane.

The vehicle then entered the north unpaved shoulder of the highway, then exited the road and into the median where it struck multiple trees.

After coming to a stop, the report notes the tractor trailer caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle along with a 28-year-old male passenger of Evans, Colorado were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Quincy Fire and Midway Fire departments, the Gadsden County EMS, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and the Midway Police Department responded to the accident to assist the Florida Highway Patrol.