MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Traffic on Interstate 10 westbound has been altered because of a vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it responded to the incident near milemarker 241 at U.S. 221 just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic on Interstate 10 westbound has been altered because of a vehicle crash with injuries. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it responded to the incident near milemarker 241 at U.S. 221 just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. As of noon, traffic westbound is blocked and being diverted to the Greenville-Perry exit.





As of 12:19 p.m., westbound lanes on I-10 are blocked and traffic is being diverted to the Greenville-Perry exit onto U.S. 221.

