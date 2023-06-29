Traffic flow altered on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County

JENNINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — An incident Thursday morning has altered traffic flow on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic and road condition report website, a vehicle crash with injuries on I-75 southbound near mile marker 466 has led to the left lane near the incident being blocked.
Traffic just north of the Hamilton Avenue I-75 exit has been impacted.
Traffic flow is restricted to the right lane, while northbound traffic has slowed down.
FHP was dispatched to the scene around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.