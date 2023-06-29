Watch Now
Traffic flow altered on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County

Incident occurred Thursday morning
Joynes, Alexis
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 11:17:34-04

JENNINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — An incident Thursday morning has altered traffic flow on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic and road condition report website, a vehicle crash with injuries on I-75 southbound near mile marker 466 has led to the left lane near the incident being blocked.

Traffic just north of the Hamilton Avenue I-75 exit has been impacted.

Traffic flow is restricted to the right lane, while northbound traffic has slowed down.

FHP was dispatched to the scene around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

