Tallahassee Police Department: Pedestrian injured following traffic incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Stadium Drive and Lake Bradford Road.

TPD notes that an adult male pedestrian sustained significant injuries because of the incident.

Following the incident, westbound traffic on Gaines Street was rerouted at Woodward Avenue.

The road has since reopened.

Law enforcement officials request anyone with information or witnessed the incident to contact the Tallahassee Police Department by calling 850-891-4200 or provide anonymous information by calling 850-574-8477.