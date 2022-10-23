Tallahassee Police Department: One person dead, another injured following traffic incident on Alabama Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following a traffic incident involving a motorized scooter.
According to the Tallahassee Police Department on Sunday, just before 1 a.m. on the 1600 block of Alabama Street, an adult male was operating a motorized scooter when the incident occurred.
The police department notes that the man operating the scooter died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, while an adult woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
An investigation on the incident by the police department is ongoing.