UPDATE: Lanes cleared after portion of semi-truck crosses median on Interstate 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 10:57 a.m.: Lanes in both direction on I-10 near the accident have been cleared.

INITIAL REPORT

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning that impacted traffic flow in both directions near the Monroe Street exit.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident involved a semi-truck and three other vehicles.

The collision led to a portion of a semi-truck crossing the raised median and blocked the inside lanes of traffic flowing westbound.

Florida Department of Transportation FHP responded to an accident on Interstate 10 near Monroe St. exit Tuesday that impacted traffic flow in both directions in Leon County.

Debris that was blocking the eastbound lane has been cleared and the outside lane of I-10 westbound has been cleared.

The accident led to injuries.

FHP responded to the incident just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

