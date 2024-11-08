School bus crash in Franklin County during morning commute

A school bus in Franklin County was involved in a crash.

The accident occurred during the morning commute.

Several students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

At least three students on a school bus were injured during a crash on U-S 98 in Franklin County on Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the bus was headed west on 98 between Carrabelle and Eastpoint around 7:30 a.m.

According to FHP, a driver of another vehicle went to pass the bus.

A second vehicle then went to pass the bus as well, eventually hitting that first vehicle, spinning one of the vehicles into the front of the bus.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but first responders did not take any passengers to the hospital.

However, the parents took three of the students for medical care.