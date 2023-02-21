Road in Miller County closed; railroad crossing to be replaced

COLQUITT, Ga. (WTXL) — A state road in Miller County will be closed Tuesday until Wednesday to replace a railroad crossing near Fourth Street and milepost 12.1.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, State Route 91 north and south bound closed Tuesday at 7 a.m. and a detour has been established.

GDOT said northbound traffic will be detoured north to North Fourth Street to MLK Jr. Street to Old Albany Road to Philips Street.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Philips Street to Old Albany Road to MLK Jr. Street to Fourth Street.