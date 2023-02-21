Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Road in Miller County closed; railroad crossing to be replaced

Road Close
Michael Sechler
Source: MGN Online
Road Close
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 10:46:26-05

COLQUITT, Ga. (WTXL) — A state road in Miller County will be closed Tuesday until Wednesday to replace a railroad crossing near Fourth Street and milepost 12.1.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, State Route 91 north and south bound closed Tuesday at 7 a.m. and a detour has been established.

022023 miller county railroad crossing gdot 87e7ebe2-4771-4e63-da9c-869cc745a84f.png
A state road in Miller County will be closed Tuesday until Wednesday to replace a railroad crossing near Fourth Street and milepost 12.1. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, State Route 91 north and south bound closed Tuesday at 7 a.m. and a detour has been established.

GDOT said northbound traffic will be detoured north to North Fourth Street to MLK Jr. Street to Old Albany Road to Philips Street.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Philips Street to Old Albany Road to MLK Jr. Street to Fourth Street.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming