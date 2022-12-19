Resident of Valdosta dies in vehicle incident in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic incident in northern Jefferson County Monday morning.

According to FHP’s report, at 8 a.m. on U.S. 19 at the Georgia state line with Florida, a tractor trailer operated by a 60-year-old man of Valdosta, Georgia was traveling northbound on U.S. 19.

The vehicle then exited the east side of the roadway onto the shoulder.

The driver attempted to reenter the road. The vehicle then overturned onto its right side as it reentered the roadway.

According to the report, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

FHP notes in its report that it is unknown if the driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seat belt.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Fire Rescue assisted the Florida Highway Patrol at the scene of the accident.