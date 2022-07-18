Railroad crossing in Lowndes County to close next week

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday a railroad crossing in Lowndes County is set to close for repairs.

The GDOT says in a news release that a railroad crossing on State Route 31 in Clyattville is scheduled to close temporarily starting at 8 a.m. Monday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 27.

The department of transportation notes the dates are subject to change.

While closed, traffic will be diverted.

The GDOT notes Northbound SR 31 traffic will turn right onto SR 376 East, continue to Lake Park, take Interstate 75 (I-75) North at Exit 5, go to Exit 11 and turn right to return to SR 31. Southbound SR 31 traffic will take 1-75 South at Exit 11, go to Exit 5, turn right onto SR 376 West, continue to Clyattville and turn left to return to SR 31.

Detour routes will be marked.