LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — A deadly crash happened early Sunday in Suwannee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black sedan was traveling west on County Road 250 in the area of 153rd Road when it crossed over to the eastbound lane of County Road 250; hitting a red SUV that was carrying two passengers.

The driver of the red SUV was killed, while the two passengers and the driver of the black sedan were taken to a hospital with non-serious injuries.