GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A tractor trailer on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County overturned and is blocking traffic.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report website as of Tuesday afternoon, all lanes of I-10 westbound near mile marker 174 are blocked.

Florida 511 via the Florida Department of Transportation Traffic on Interstate 10 westbound near milemarker 174 in Gadsden County is at a standstill as first responders are at the scene.

First responders went to the accident around 3:05 p.m. and arrived a short time later.

Traffic is at a complete stop as of 3:40 p.m. as first responders are at the scene.

This story will be updated.