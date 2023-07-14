One person dead following two-vehicle incident on U.S. 98 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 11:57 a.m.: The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released its report on the fatal incident on U.S. 98 east of State Road 59 Friday that occurred at 1:25 a.m.

FHP said a sports utility vehicle (SUV) was traveling westbound on U.S. 98, also known as State Road 30, and approaching State Road 59.

A tractor was hauling a trailer and was traveling eastbound on U.S. 98.

The report notes for an unknown reason, the SUV maneuvered across the center line of travel and entered the eastbound lanes.

The tractor trailer attempted to avoid collision, but was unable to do so which resulted in the front bumper of the SUV to collide with the front bumper of the tractor trailer.

After collision, the SUV traveled west, crossed the centerline, entered the westbound lanes. The SUV then rotated clockwise north shoulder and turned over. The SUV came to a stop inside a tree line facing east on its right side.

After collision, the tractor trailer continued to travel east and crossed the center line of travel and entered the the westbound lane. The tractor trailer continued to travel east, entered the north shoulder where it came to a stop inside a tree line facing north.

The report notes a 66-year-old woman of Panama City who was the driver of the SUV died, while a 36-year-old male passenger sustained critical injuries.

The report adds that the operator of the tractor trailer, a 27-year-old man of Tallahassee, was not listed for injuries sustained.

INITIAL REPORT

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle incident that occurred early Friday in the area of U.S. 98 and SR 59.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident involved a Honda and a semi-truck. A person in the Honda died, while another person in the Honda was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

At this time, FHP said it was unable to determined which vehicle crossed over the lane.

As of late Friday morning, FHP is working the active scene as one westbound lane is periodically open and those traveling in the area are advised to use an alternative route.

FHP was dispatched to the scene around 1:40 a.m.