One person dead following single vehicle accident in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person died following a single vehicle accident in Taylor County Thursday morning in the area of Ma Dixon Road and Odell Musselwhite Road.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, just before 7:30 a.m. a sedan was traveling east on Ma Dixon Road, also known as County Road 535.

The sedan exited the road and collided into a tree.

According to the FHP report, the operator of the vehicle, a 52-year-old woman of Perry, was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP said it was assisted by the Taylor Sheriff’s Office, the Taylor County Fire Rescue and Century Ambulance at the scene on the incident.