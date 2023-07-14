One person dead following incident on U.S. 19 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal incident on U.S. 19 near Southwest Mount Gilead Road in Madison County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an accident involving a green Dodge and a red GMC occurred Friday afternoon.

Details on how the accident occurred are unknown at this time.

The passenger inside the Dodge died of injuries sustained.

All the parties involved are from Perry. Traffic in the outside southbound lane is blocked on U.S. 19.

FHP responded to the incident after 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing story.