One person dead following ATV incident in Gadsden County

GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle incident Sunday evening on U.S. 90 East of A Avenue.

According to the FHP report, at 5:26 p.m. Sunday an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was traveling eastbound on the north shoulder of U.S. 90. The ATV traveled across U.S. 90 onto the south shoulder and onto the sidewalk.

According to the report, the right rear of the ATV struck a utility pole, which caused the vehicle to overturn and ejected the operator of the ATV.

The FHP reports confirmed the 35-year-old man of Gretna died.

