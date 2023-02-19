One dead, two injured after two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 in Gadsden County

(WTXL) — One person is dead following a two vehicle collision in Gadsden County early Sunday.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 3:55 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 at Raymond Road, a pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old man of Bristol with a passenger was driving on the wrong side of U.S. 90.

A sedan was traveling on U.S. 90 when the pickup truck collided headfirst into the front of the sedan.

The report notes that the pickup truck overturned and blocked the roadway.

According to the report, the operator of the sedan, a 32-year-old man of Havana, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the pickup truck and a 26-year-old passenger of Bristol in the truck were transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, the Gadsden County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

The scene of the incident where there was a road block was cleared as of late Sunday morning.