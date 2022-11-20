Multiple people injured in single vehicle incident in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Multiple people were hurt following a single vehicle accident in Taylor County Saturday night.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 6:30 p.m. a sports utility vehicle (SUV) was traveling south on County Road 500, which is also known as Spring Warrior Road, and approaching Quail Street.

The report notes the SUV travelled off the roadway to the right, which caused the vehicle to rotate clockwise while continuing in a southwest direction towards a power pole.

The front of the SUV struck the power pole, which led to the vehicle to overturn on its right side.

Two adults and one child sustained critical injuries, while one child sustained serious injuries.

The report notes the individuals that sustained critical injuries did not utilize a seat belt and or a child restraint, while the child who sustained serious injuries was in a child restraint device.

Along with the Florida Highway Patrol, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Taylor County Emergency Medical Services and The Taylor County Fire Department responded to the scene.