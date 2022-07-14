Multiple accidents on I-10 in Leon County impairs traffic flow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Multiple accidents on Interstate 10 in Leon County have slowed traffic Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website, an accident on Interstate 10 westbound occurred at exit 209, which is the Mahan Drive exit.

The incident involved a tractor-trailer.

The tractor trailer is on the right shoulder of the highway as of 3 p.m.

Florida Department of Transportation |Florida 511 An accident on Interstate 10 westbound at the Mahan Drive exit in Tallahassee has slowed traffic on the interstate in Leon County, Thursday, July 14, 2022.

First responders responded to an accident after 2 p.m. on I-10 eastbound just after the Monroe Street exit 199.

FDOT reports the accident involved multiple vehicles.

The left lane is blocked near the site of the accident.

Updated: Multi-vehicle crash in Leon County on I-10 East, beyond MM 199, and traffic backed up to MM 198. Left lane blocked. Last updated at 02:32 PM. https://t.co/99EjWvPkgu — FL511 I-10 (@fl511_i10) July 14, 2022

Traffic flowing from I-10 East along with the entrance ramp from Monroe Street onto the interstate has slowed traffic.