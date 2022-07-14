Watch Now
Multiple accidents on I-10 in Leon County impairs traffic flow

Image source: MGN Online
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 15:46:36-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Multiple accidents on Interstate 10 in Leon County have slowed traffic Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website, an accident on Interstate 10 westbound occurred at exit 209, which is the Mahan Drive exit.

The incident involved a tractor-trailer.

The tractor trailer is on the right shoulder of the highway as of 3 p.m.

071422 i10mahan accident.jpg
An accident on Interstate 10 westbound at the Mahan Drive exit in Tallahassee has slowed traffic on the interstate in Leon County, Thursday, July 14, 2022.

First responders responded to an accident after 2 p.m. on I-10 eastbound just after the Monroe Street exit 199.

FDOT reports the accident involved multiple vehicles.

The left lane is blocked near the site of the accident.

Traffic flowing from I-10 East along with the entrance ramp from Monroe Street onto the interstate has slowed traffic.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

