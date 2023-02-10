Multiple accidents alter traffic flow on Interstate 10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Traffic flow on Interstate 10 westbound Friday evening was altered because of multiple accidents.
According to Florida Department of Transportation just after 4:32 p.m., a vehicle crash occurred near exit 196 which is the Capital Circle Northwest exit.
All lanes westbound are closed.
Just after 4:16 p.m., a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 westbound between the Mahan Drive and Thomasville Road exits.
The incident led to the left lane being blocked.
This story will be updated.