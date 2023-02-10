Multiple accidents alter traffic flow on Interstate 10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Traffic flow on Interstate 10 westbound Friday evening was altered because of multiple accidents.

According to Florida Department of Transportation just after 4:32 p.m., a vehicle crash occurred near exit 196 which is the Capital Circle Northwest exit.

Florida Department of Transportation Lanes on Interstate 10 westbound near exit 196, Capital Circle Northwest, Friday, February 10, 2023.

All lanes westbound are closed.

Just after 4:16 p.m., a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 westbound between the Mahan Drive and Thomasville Road exits.

Florida Department of Transportation Centerville Road camera Traffic on Interstate 10 westbound between the Mahan Drive and Thomasville Road exits is delayed due to an accident, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

The incident led to the left lane being blocked.

This story will be updated.