SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 10 eastbound in Suwannee County Monday afternoon.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the incident occurred before mile marker 278, which is east of the Live Oak exit on I-10.

As of 4:28 p.m., normal traffic flow had resumed and vehicles that were involved in the accident were removed from the grass median.