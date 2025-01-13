Multi-Vehicle Crash on Eastbound I-10: Driver Falls Over Bridge, Rescued by Emergency Crews

A multi-vehicle collision on the eastbound lanes of I-10 eastbound early this morning sent one driver over the side of a bridge, sparking an immediate rescue operation.

The incident, which occurred around 6:20 a.m. Monday, prompted a swift response from several local fire departments and rescue units.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, and initial reports indicated that one driver went over the bridge's guardrail, plunging down onto the railroad tracks below.

Midway Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and quickly learned that the fallen driver was still alive and alert, but required urgent assistance.

Nathan Yarusso, Chief of Midway Fire, detailed the rescue efforts in a message to ABC 27, stating that upon arrival, emergency responders immediately began working to reach the victim.

"Midway, Gretna, and Quincy fire got down to the patient who was alert, and requested Tallahassee Fire Department's technical rescue assistance," Yarusso said.

With a coordinated effort from Midway, Gretna, Quincy, and Tallahassee Fire Departments, emergency crews were able to safely extricate the individual from the tracks. Authorities say the victim has critical injuries and was transported to a nearby medical facility for further evaluation.

The crash temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10, but emergency crews were able to reopen the highway after the rescue was completed.