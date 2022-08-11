Man injured in multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Wednesday morning.

According to the FHP report, at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 468, a Volvo sports utility vehicle driven by a 21-year-old male of Holiday was traveling north on I-75.

A Nissan SUV that was driven by a 46-year-old of St. Louis, Missouri was traveling south on I-75 and was being followed by Toyota sedan driven by a 37-year-old man of Newborn, Georgia.

A Freightliner tractor trailer that was driven by a 64-year-old man of Rossville, Georgia was following behind the sedan.

An International tractor trailer, operated by a 42-year-old of Port St. Lucie, was traveling north on I-75.

The report notes the Volvo SUV traveling northbound crossed the median and continued traveling in a northwest direction in the southbound lanes.

The Volvo then collided with the Nissan that was traveling southbound.

After the collision with the Nissan, the Volvo was struck by the sedan then the Freightliner tractor trailer.

After the Freightliner tractor trailer stuck the Volvo, it cut across the grass median and into the northbound lanes of I-75 and collided with the International tractor trailer.

The report notes that the driver of the Volvo SUV sustained serious injuries and was wearing a seat belt, while the drivers of the other vehicles were not reported to have sustained injuries.

The reason for the Volvo crossing the median and causing the crashes has not been determined by law enforcement officials.