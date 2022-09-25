Man dead in multi-vehicle accident in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident in Taylor County Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at 4:30 p.m. on Beach Road (County Road 361), a truck was hauling a trailer and traveling north on Beach Road.

A motorcycle driven by a 21-year-old man of Perry was traveling a short distance behind the truck and trailer.

According to the FHP report, the truck was slowing down for a left turn when the motorcycle collided with the rear of the trailer.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Century Emergency Services assisted FHP at the scene.