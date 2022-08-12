Maintenance to I-75 south in Lowndes County set for August 15

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday that repairs to Interstate 75 south in Lowndes County will begin Monday, Aug. 15.

I-75 south in Lowndes County from north of State Route 38 to south of Mud Creek along with ramp work at exit 16/state route 38 south will be impacted by the road work.

The Georgia Department of Transportation notes that commuters should expect double lane closures beginning at 7 p.m. Monday and lanes are expected to open by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The GDOT said in its news release that pavement preservation, spot mill and inlay travel and ramp lanes, milling grinds into the upper layer of pavement to remove ruts and other imperfections along with inlay paving covers the milled area and levels the road will be conducted.