Leon County Sheriff’s Office responds to accident near Bannerman Road

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it is working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a single-vehicle wreck near Bannerman Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s Live Traffic and Road Conditions report website, a fatality occurred at 216 Bannerman Road.

FHP responded to the scene at 8:40 p.m. and arrived 16 minutes later.

The sheriff's office requests travelers to avoid the area as the road is closed in both directions at North Meridian Road and Oak Grove Road.

This story will be updated.