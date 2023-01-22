Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Law enforcement working fatal incident involving pedestrian on North Monroe Street

Incident occurred Saturday night
Crime Tape
Courtesy: Abbey Maurer/WTXL
Crime Tape
Crime Tape
Posted at 11:33 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 23:47:13-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Law enforcement agencies are working a fatal incident on North Monroe Street in Leon County Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition report, at 8:14 p.m. FHP personnel responded to the intersection of North Monroe Street and Sessions Street, which is north of the Interstate 10 entrance and exit ramps.

FHP described the incident as fatal, while the Leon County Sheriff’s Office added the incident was a hit and run.

The sheriff's office noted it is assisting at the scene.

Roads going north and south near the incident on Monroe Street between Sessions Road at the entrance to Walmart were closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming