Juveniles injured in two-vehicle incident on U.S. 90 in Havana

(WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle incident on U.S. Highway 90 and Lanier Road in Havana Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sports utility vehicle was traveling west on U.S. Highway 90, also known as Blue Star Highway, and attempted to head south on Lanier Road, which is in front of Robert F. Munroe Day School.

As the vehicle attempted to make the turn, it collided with a pickup truck that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90.

According to FHP, all individuals in the incident were transported to a hospital.

The two juveniles that were passengers of the SUV were listed in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

The adult operator of each vehicle are expected to be OK.