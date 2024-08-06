HAPPENING NOW: Highway closed due to crash

MADISON COUNTY, Fla (WTXL) — UPDATE (8:13 PM)

Florida Highway Patrol confirms that at least one person is dead, but did not have any information available on the victims. FHP says the crash involved a silver van, and an 18-wheeler.

PREVIOUS:

In Madison County, a Major Crash on I-10 East has closed all lanes of traffic. Video from ABC 27's Alberto Camargo shows the traffic jam, and a semi disabled on the side of the road, and passenger car rolled over onto its side.

Florida Highway Patrol lists the wreck as a crash with injuries.

The road was still closed as of 8:19.

