Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

HAPPENING NOW: Highway closed due to crash

Madison County
Posted
and last updated

MADISON COUNTY, Fla (WTXL) — UPDATE (8:13 PM)
Florida Highway Patrol confirms that at least one person is dead, but did not have any information available on the victims. FHP says the crash involved a silver van, and an 18-wheeler.

PREVIOUS:
In Madison County, a Major Crash on I-10 East has closed all lanes of traffic. Video from ABC 27's Alberto Camargo shows the traffic jam, and a semi disabled on the side of the road, and passenger car rolled over onto its side.

Florida Highway Patrol lists the wreck as a crash with injuries.

The road was still closed as of 8:19.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood