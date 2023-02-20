Georgia Department of Transportation to close road in Berrien County

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Monday that a section of a route in Berrien County will close to replace a railroad crossing.

GDOT said State Route 168, which is also known as McPherson Avenue will close Wednesday through Friday to replace a railroad crossing near South Bell Street at Mile post 0.2.

The Department of Transportation said a detour will be established during the closure.

Georgia Department of Transportation GDOT said State Route 168, which is also known as McPherson Avenue will close Wednesday through Friday to replace a railroad crossing near South Bell Street at Mile post 0.2. The red line indicates the detour route for patrons.

Westbound traffic will travel north on Davis St/ SR 125/US 129 for approximately 0.1 miles, turn right onto Marion/SR 76 and travel east for approximately 0.4 miles, turn right on E. Dennis Street and travel south for approximately 0.1 miles, end detour at McPherson/SR 168.

Eastbound traffic will turn right onto Dennis St and travel approximately 0.10 miles, turn left onto Marion/SR 76 and travel west for approximately 0.4 miles, turn left onto Davis/SR 11/US 129 and travel south for approximately 0.1 miles and end at McPherson/US 168.