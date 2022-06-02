Watch
Traffic

Actions

Gadsden County Public Works intermittently closes Flat Creek Road for repairs

Repair work through June 21
Road Work
MGN Online
Road Work
Road Work
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 20:33:11-04

The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners announced Wednesday that a road in the county will been intermittently closed for repairs.

The county said effective immediately, motorist will encounter an intermittent road closure on Flat Creek Road.

County crews are repairing a sink hole about one mile north of the Flat Creek Road/County Highway 270A interchange near I-10 Exit 166 Chattahoochee.

The road there may be closed for about 2-3 weeks during an anticipated window of June 1-June 21.

Motorist are being detoured to Cochran Road and are to continue west to Hardaway Road.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming