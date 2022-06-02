Gadsden County Public Works intermittently closes Flat Creek Road for repairs

The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners announced Wednesday that a road in the county will been intermittently closed for repairs.

The county said effective immediately, motorist will encounter an intermittent road closure on Flat Creek Road.

County crews are repairing a sink hole about one mile north of the Flat Creek Road/County Highway 270A interchange near I-10 Exit 166 Chattahoochee.

The road there may be closed for about 2-3 weeks during an anticipated window of June 1-June 21.

Motorist are being detoured to Cochran Road and are to continue west to Hardaway Road.