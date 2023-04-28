Florida Highway Patrol responds to multiple incidents in Leon, Madison counties

(WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple vehicle incidents in the Big Bend region Thursday night.

According to the FHP Live Traffic and Road Condition report, in Leon County, there was a vehicle crash with injuries in the area of Bradfordville Road and Camero Drive, along with a second vehicle crash with injuries that led to a roadblock in the area of Thomasville Road and Cherokee Plantation Road.

In Madison County, a vehicle crash with roadblock was reported on Interstate 10 eastbound. The incident is east of the I-10 exit to Greenville.

Traffic is at a crawl on Interstate 10 as of 9:55 p.m.

This is a developing story.