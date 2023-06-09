Florida Highway Patrol responds to multi-vehicle incident in Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol has responded to a multi-vehicle traffic incident in Wakulla County Friday afternoon near the location of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) and East Ivan Road.

The FHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Because of the incident, there is a roadblock on U.S. 319.

Emergency medical services (EMS) are en route to the incident and no details of injuries sustained because of the incident are immediately available.

This is a developing story.