Florida Highway Patrol responds to incident in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a tractor trailer in Suwannee County Monday morning.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 9:21 a.m. a tractor trailer was traveling south on 167th Road.

The vehicle, which was carrying logs, traveled around a right curve too fast.

Due to the tractor trailer's speed, it traveled northbound where it overturned. The logs attached to the tractor trailer spilled onto the east shoulder.

The report notes that the driver of the tractor trailer, a 55-year-old man of Jasper, was transported to Lake City Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.