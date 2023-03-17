Florida Highway Patrol responds to fatal vehicle incident in Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident in Wakulla County Friday morning.

According to the FHP live traffic crash and road condition report website, FHP responded to the area of Woodville Highway and State Road 267 just after 10 a.m. Friday.

FPH said the accident involved a brown Chevrolet truck and a power pole. In the process of striking the pole, the truck also collided with a parked unoccupied international tractor.

According to FHP, the operator of the brown truck died and was the only person in the vehicle.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there were no roadblocks.