Florida Highway Patrol responds to fatal accident on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to multiple accidents on Interstate 10 westbound in Gadsden County Wednesday afternoon.

According to FHP, it responded to the accident near mile marker 184, which west of the I-10 exit to the city of Midway (U.S. 90), at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday.

FHP said the incident involved two vehicles. A person died in the incident, but it is undetermined at this time what vehicle the person who died was operating.

A second and separate incident occurred less than 500 feet from the initial accident as the Florida Highway Patrol said minor injuries were sustained in the second accident.

Lanes are blocked near the site of the first accident as westbound traffic delays on I-10 extend back near the Gadsden/Leon County line.

Multiple law enforcement officials are assisting as traffic westbound has been diverted to exit 192 in Midway, which is U.S. 90 (Blue Star Highway).

This is a developing story.